1-MIN READ

Sunil Grover Says He Will Return N-95 Mask And Sanitizer In Hilarious Video

Image: Facebook/Sunil Grover

Image: Facebook/Sunil Grover

The actor-comedian is keeping his fans entertained and informed at the same time and mimicking Bollywood actors to share his messages.

Comedian Sunil Grover is making sure that he entertains his fans with wit and fun even during these depressing times. The comic has even changed his social media bio, it reads: ‘At home, washings hands with soap frequently’.

Sunil has a new observation now. In a short clip, Sunil says he would be going to the market for an important task. As maintaining hygiene is of utmost priority, he will not accept anything which is not a 100 per cent effective.

Taking to Instagram, he announces he would return the N-95 face mask and sanitizer. He explains this is because N-95 masks protect us from ‘only’ 95 per cent microbes and his sanitizer is 99.9 per cent effective.

As none of these objects are 100 per cent, he has decided to return them. In the caption he wrote, “Yeh video bhi 100 per cent nahi hai.”

In the latter half of the caption, he gave serious advice to fans and said, “Anything you want to return or exchange, only after lockdown.” The funny clip has been widely enjoyed and shared by netizens. While one Instagram user wrote, “You are impossible”, another said, “lovely”. “Iss duniya me koi bhi 100 % nahin hain,” read another comment on the comedian’s social media post.

