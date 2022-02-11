Sunil Grover Shares Health Update Days After Undergoing Heart Surgery, Says 'Chal Rahi Hai Healing'

Days after undergoing heart surgery, actor and comedian Sunil Grover took to social media and shared his health update. He assured fans that he is fine and is recovering well. Sunil also thanked fans for sending love and wishes. “Bhai treatment theek ho Gaya, Meri chal rahi hai healing, Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling! Thoko taali! (Brother treatment went well, I am recovering. Thank you for sending wishes)," he wrote.

For the unversed, Sunil Grover’s heart surgery took place on January 27 at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute. However, news agency PTI reported the same on February 2, 2022. Reportedly, Grover, who is 44 years old had a blockage in all three arteries. However, the comedian was discharged from the hospital on February 3, when he was also spotted waving at paparazzi.

Earlier, Dr. Santosh Kumar Dora, who was representing the hospital, informed News18.com that Sunil was also tested positive for coronavirus when he was admitted for surgery. The doctor had also mentioned that Sunil will have to continue to exercise regularly and will have to follow a proper healthy diet. “Since he has had a heart attack, he will have to live a healthy lifestyle and take care of his diet. He has been exercising regularly and will have to continue that. He has been asked to take complete rest at home after discharge, after a week he will go through cardiac rehabilitation, he is informed about the same. He will be back to normal in two to three weeks,” the doctor said.

Several celebrities too had expressed concern at Sunil’s health. While Kapil Sharma said that he was left shocked after hearing the news, Salman Khan too asked his team to check on the comedian’s health.

On the work front, Grover starred in several movies and web series including Tandav, Bharat, Gabbar Is Back, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, and Sunflower among others.

Wishing Sunil Grover a speedy recovery!

