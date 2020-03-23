Sunil Grover Shares Hilarious Example of Social Distancing from Liquor Shop in Kerala

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover keeps his social media followers entertained with funny posts. He has managed to find something to entertain his audience with, even during the deadly coronavirus scare. Grover shared a video of people practicing social distancing in a queue outside a liquor shop, and made some funny observations.

The video showed people standing a metre apart in the queue, most of them wearing masks. One man had double protection on, as he wore a helmet.

"The idea of social distancing at a wine shop in Kerala. One guy has double protection. He is wearing a helmet also," Grover posted. Actresses Gauahar Khan and Daisy Shah cracked up after watching the video.

Sunil also posted a few witty lines in Hindi, explaining that the virus will not enter anyone's home if they do not step out and carry it in with them.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), covering up when you sneeze and cough is the best way to prevent this virus. Another way to be safe is by washing your hands properly and practising as much social and physical distancing as possible.

