Sunil Grover Shares Photoshopped Pic of His Characters with Mask During Coronavirus Pandemic

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown since March 25, various celebrities flooded social media with tips and awareness videos regarding the deadly coronavirus. Some celebrities also shared what they have been up to during the lockdown.

Comedian Sunil Grover is the latest to join the bandwagon. He has shared an image, which consists of all the characters that he played in the past.

Taking to Twitter, the Comedy Night with Kapil Sharma star wrote, “Times have changed @avigowariker"

In the photo, we can see all the character played by Sunil are sporting masks. Sunil has put a collage which included the famous characters Gutthi, Rinku Bhabi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati among others donning masks.

The post has generated a lot of interest among the Twitterati, many of them asking the actor to return to the comedy show.

Netizens have also made memes of his character and have shared the same in the comments section.

Most people have also said that the comedian should return to The Kapil Sharma Show. Take a look at some of the reactions on those lines:

Are sir kapil show me aajao plzzz maza ni aata ab show me krdo galti maf ek bar ho jao sab ek plzzzz sir reply zaroor dena — Mohd Shoaib (@MohdSho36321658) March 29, 2020

Hello sir please come back Kapil Sharma show hm apko bahot miss karte h — Jay prakash Verma (@Jayprak56725521) March 29, 2020

Kapil Sharma Show Mein Aapki Kami Sabko Feel Hoti Hai... Aisa Jaisi Bina Chaipatti Ka Chai — Imran Ahmed (@officialimran_7) March 29, 2020

Sunil sir ,we all want to see you again in KAPIL Sharma show. My son Tanishq watch all your previous episodes of Kapil show only for you . — rani (@rani32998601) March 29, 2020

Sunil please come again to the Kapil Sharma show and make us laugh again. We are so miss you. — Avinash Salve (@Avinashsalve07) March 29, 2020





