1-MIN READ

Sunil Grover Shares Photoshopped Pic of His Characters with Mask During Coronavirus Pandemic

Sunil Grover Shares Photoshopped Pic of His Characters with Mask During Coronavirus Pandemic

Sunil Grover has shared an image on Instagram, which include his famous characters Gutthi, Rinku Bhabi and Dr Mashoor Gulati among others donning masks.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown since March 25, various celebrities flooded social media with tips and awareness videos regarding the deadly coronavirus. Some celebrities also shared what they have been up to during the lockdown.

Comedian Sunil Grover is the latest to join the bandwagon. He has shared an image, which consists of all the characters that he played in the past.

Taking to Twitter, the Comedy Night with Kapil Sharma star wrote, “Times have changed @avigowariker"

In the photo, we can see all the character played by Sunil are sporting masks. Sunil has put a collage which included the famous characters Gutthi, Rinku Bhabi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati among others donning masks.

The post has generated a lot of interest among the Twitterati, many of them asking the actor to return to the comedy show.

Netizens have also made memes of his character and have shared the same in the comments section.

Most people have also said that the comedian should return to The Kapil Sharma Show. Take a look at some of the reactions on those lines:



