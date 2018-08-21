English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sunil Grover Shares Pictures Clicked by Salman Khan, Thanks Him for Making Him Look Handsome; See Pic
Fulfilling his promise, Sunil Grover shared the final picture clicked by Salman Khan.
Image Courtesy: Sunil Grover/ Instagram
Remember Sunil Grover’s recent photo in which he is looking all muscular and photogenic? We learnt that he has found a new photographer and it was none other than Salman Khan. The comedian promised to share the final results of the photoshoot soon.
Fulfilling his promise, Sunil shared the final picture on Instagram and thanked Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor for making him look handsome. Captioning the photo he wrote, "Photo toh sab kheenchte hain lekin Tiger Se Behtar photo koi Nahin kheenchta. :)) Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan sir for making me look even more handsome".
For the uninitiated, while shooting for Bharat in Malta, Khan turned a photographer for comedian Sunil Grover who posed happily in a vest, black pants and shaggy hair. On Friday Sunil shared behind the scene picture, and wrote, "Ahem ahem.. soon posting the final pictures. As they come. Don’t keep looking at the photographer only! Btw location is Malta...Shooting for the film Bharat ...ya... photographer’s photo courtesy Atul Sir. @beingsalmankhan @atulreellife".
Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, Ode to My Father which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War, the government's decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the '60s and the Vietnam War.
Lately the film created a lot of stir after Priyanka Chopra decided to abruptly leave Bharat just 10 days before the shoot. She was then replaced by Katrina Kaif. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.
