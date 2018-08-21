GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sunil Grover Shares Pictures Clicked by Salman Khan, Thanks Him for Making Him Look Handsome; See Pic

Fulfilling his promise, Sunil Grover shared the final picture clicked by Salman Khan.

News18.com

Updated:August 21, 2018, 2:09 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sunil Grover Shares Pictures Clicked by Salman Khan, Thanks Him for Making Him Look Handsome; See Pic
Image Courtesy: Sunil Grover/ Instagram
Loading...
Remember Sunil Grover’s recent photo in which he is looking all muscular and photogenic? We learnt that he has found a new photographer and it was none other than Salman Khan. The comedian promised to share the final results of the photoshoot soon.

Fulfilling his promise, Sunil shared the final picture on Instagram and thanked Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor for making him look handsome. Captioning the photo he wrote, "Photo toh sab kheenchte hain lekin Tiger Se Behtar photo koi Nahin kheenchta. :)) Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan sir for making me look even more handsome".



For the uninitiated, while shooting for Bharat in Malta, Khan turned a photographer for comedian Sunil Grover who posed happily in a vest, black pants and shaggy hair. On Friday Sunil shared behind the scene picture, and wrote, "Ahem ahem.. soon posting the final pictures. As they come. Don’t keep looking at the photographer only! Btw location is Malta...Shooting for the film Bharat ...ya... photographer’s photo courtesy Atul Sir. @beingsalmankhan @atulreellife".



Bharat is an official adaptation of 2014 South Korean film, Ode to My Father which depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War, the government's decision to dispatch nurses and miners to West Germany in the '60s and the Vietnam War.

Lately the film created a lot of stir after Priyanka Chopra decided to abruptly leave Bharat just 10 days before the shoot. She was then replaced by Katrina Kaif. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is scheduled to release on Eid 2019.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

World Photography Day: Celebrating The Changing Trend Of Photographs

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...