MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Sunil Grover Shares Video from Kapil Sharma Show, BTS Pic from Arjun Reddy Shoot Surfaces Online

Sunil Grover Shares Video from Kapil Sharma Show, BTS Pic from Arjun Reddy Shoot Surfaces Online

Sunil Grover shared a photo from Kapil Sharma's show, behind-the-scenes picture from Arjun Reddy sets surfaces online. More details in today's showbiz recap.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 2, 2020, 8:14 PM IST
Share this:

After a much-publicised feud, Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma parted ways. While Sunil left the show in 2017, time and again, the comedian has stated that he is grateful to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show. On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to share an old video of his act from the show. In the video, he is performing as his famous character Dr Mashoor Gulati on the song Gerua from the film Dilwale.

Read: Sunil Grover Shares Video from Kapil Sharma Show, Says it Makes Him Emotional

Vijay Deverakonda's 2017 film Arjun Reddy, despite being criticised for being misogynistic and violent, was a big hit. Recently, a behind-the-scenes picture from the film, featuring Vijay with co-star Shalini Pandey, surfaced on the Internet.

Read: BTS Pic of Vijay Deverakonda, Shalini Pandey from Arjun Reddy Shoot Surfaces on the Internet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently gave up their positions as senior members of the English Royal family, will be reportedly hiring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's ex bodyguards for protection in USA.

Read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Hire Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s Ex-bodyguards: Report

Hrithik Roshan's inspirational story about overcoming his stammering problem has received a special mention in a Class 6 textbook. The chapter was titled, 'Self-Confidence'. A twitter user was taken by surprise when she found the same while going through one of the textbooks of her niece.

Read: Hrithik Roshan's Inspirational Story About Overcoming Stammering Gets a Mention In Class 6 Textbook

Nitish Bharadwaj, best known for his role as Lord Krishna in BR Chopra's TV series Mahabharat, has spread his online presence, opening accounts across social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Bharadwaj, who had earlier uploaded a video on Facebook regarding the re-telecast of Mahabharat, said he was overwhelmed with the response.

Read: Mahabharat's Lord Krishna Nitish Bharadwaj Joins Instagram Overwhelmed by Miraculous Reach of Social Media

Follow @News18Lifestyle for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    1,860

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,069

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    155

     

  • Total DEATHS

    53

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 02 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    738,190

     

  • Total Confirmed

    999,695

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    210,191

     

  • Total DEATHS

    51,314

     
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres