Sunil Grover Shares Video from Kapil Sharma Show, Says it Makes Him Emotional

After a much-publicised feud, Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma parted ways. While Sunil left the show in 2017, time and again, the comedian has stated that he is grateful to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show.

On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to share an old video of his act from the show. In the video, he is performing as his famous character Dr Mashoor Gulati on the song Gerua from the film Dilwale. Watching his funny act, the actors of the film, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Varun Dhawan and Varun Sharma clap and cheer for Sunil and in the end, Shah Rukh goes and hugs him.

Re-tweeting the video from The Kapil Sharma Show shared by a fan, Sunil wrote, "Somehow this makes me emotional whenever I see it."

Soon after, fans rushed to the comment section, asking him to return to the show. While one of them wrote, "Sunil Bhai you r the best character of that show. Aapki bager bo show adhura hai (sic)."

Another tweeted, "Forgive n forget. Both of you come back together post Corona. It will be like Salman Shahrukh patch up story (sic)."

Somehow this makes me emotional whenever I see it. https://t.co/i1dgzggQOO — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 1, 2020

Sunil departed from the show after a brawl with Kapil Sharma during a flight. Reports claimed that Kapil was drunk and was abusing a crew member of the show. Sunil stepped in to stop him but instead became another victim of Kapil's abuse.

Following this, Kapil also apologised to the fellow comedian on Twitter and in response, SUnil pointed out Kapil's flaws.

Following Sunil's departure, Krushna Abhishek joined the show.

Follow @News18Movies for more