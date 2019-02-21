English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sunil Grover to Come Back on The Kapil Sharma Show, Deets Inside
After a much talked about and highly publicized mid-air fallout in 2016, it looks like Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma are finally wanting to mend their relations.
Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have starred together in super-hit TV shows Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show.
After a much talked about and highly publicized mid-air fallout in 2016, it looks like Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma are finally wanting to mend their relations. As per latest reports, Sunil might join hands and come back on The Kapil Sharma Show.
But, not as a part of Kapil's team. Instead, he might appear on the show as a guest to promote his upcoming film, Bharat. Joining him will be the leads of the film Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan.
There have been reports that actor Salman Khan, who is producing Kapil's The Kapil Sharma Show, been trying to mediate a patch-up between the former co-performers. In fact, Sunil, had also mentioned that the Race 3 star brought it up in a discussion.
Earlier, when asked if he is ready to work with Kapil again, he said, “Time will tell, God will tell. Right now I am concentrating on my show and hope I am able to bring a smile on everyone’s faces.”
In the meantime, Kapil Sharm Show is again in the news as there is a social media outrage against Navjot Singh Sidhu over his comments on the Pulwama terror attack. Fans demanded Sidhu's expulsion from the comedy gig.
As a response to this he told media, "Navjot Singh Sidhu is busy with his prior commitments due to which Archana Puran Singh is shooting with us. These are very small things, or can also be a part of propaganda. I feel banning someone or sacking Navjot Singh Sidhu from the show (The Kapil Sharma Show) is not the solution. We need to look for a permanent solution."
