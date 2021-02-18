Sunil Grover to Make Comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show at Salman Khan's Insistence? Here's the Truth

Salman Khan, who is the producer of The Kapil Sharma Show, is reportedly trying to bring comedian Sunil Grover back as Gutthi on the show. Several reports have been claiming that Salman tried to be a peacemaker between Sunil Grover and the show's host Kapil Sharma, although no official announcement hasn't been made yet.

And now, a source close to Sunil Grover has revealed that the actor has no plans of returning to the show.

A source close to the actor told Times of India, "It is really unfair to take away the appreciation Sunil Grover got for his performance in his recent web series by pushing stories about a Kapil Sharma show."

The source further adds, "Grover has not received any phone call from Salman Khan asking him to return to the show."

Sunil left the show a few years ago, following an apparent rift with Kapil. His character of Gutthi was a raging hit with the audience of the comedy chat show, and fans have been eagerly waiting for a comeback.

In the meantime, The Kapil Sharma Show has temporarily gone off-air after the host took a paternity leave post the birth of his second child earlier this month. Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second kid, a boy, on February 1. The couple also have a one-year-old daughter named Anayra. Kapil tied the knot with Chatrath in 2018 and welcomed baby girl Anayra in 2019.