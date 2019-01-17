English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sunil Grover to Return to The Kapil Sharma Show After Filming Salman Khan's Bharat?
After their highly publicized mid-air fallout in 2016, it looks like Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma are finally wanting to mend their relations.
Image courtesy: Official Instagram Account of Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma.
Loading...
After their highly publicized mid-air fallout in 2016, it looks like Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma are finally wanting to mend their relations.
There have been reports that actor Salman Khan, who is producing Kapil's The Kapil Sharma Show, has been trying to mediate a patch-up between the former co-performers. In fact, Sunil, who is a part of Salman’s upcoming film Bharat, also earlier mentioned the Race 3 star brought it up in a discussion.
Now as per a latest report in IBT, Sunil might join hands with Kapil right after he completes shooting Bharat. Sunil was supposed to be a part of the Kanpur Wale Khuranas only for 16 episodes until the next schedule of Bharat was to resume.
Speaking to Pinkvilla about it, Sunil revealed, “I had signed the show for 8 weeks only because my dates were locked for Bharat (Salman Khan's film), the movie. I had made this clear even during the press conference and interviews that I could only accommodate this much time. I just want to thank the team who made this show happen including the channel and the guests who accommodated dates because of my schedule."
In 2014, Sunil’s own comedy show Mad in India aired on the channel, after he left Comedy Nights with Kapil amid issues with the actor-comedian. However, the show failed to garner TRPs.
Having done quite a few comedy shows on the small screen and winning over the audience with characters like Guthhi, Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi, Grover earlier said, "There will be some hit shows, there will be shows that will not be accepted. But that does not stop me from working."
Follow @news18movies for more
There have been reports that actor Salman Khan, who is producing Kapil's The Kapil Sharma Show, has been trying to mediate a patch-up between the former co-performers. In fact, Sunil, who is a part of Salman’s upcoming film Bharat, also earlier mentioned the Race 3 star brought it up in a discussion.
Now as per a latest report in IBT, Sunil might join hands with Kapil right after he completes shooting Bharat. Sunil was supposed to be a part of the Kanpur Wale Khuranas only for 16 episodes until the next schedule of Bharat was to resume.
Speaking to Pinkvilla about it, Sunil revealed, “I had signed the show for 8 weeks only because my dates were locked for Bharat (Salman Khan's film), the movie. I had made this clear even during the press conference and interviews that I could only accommodate this much time. I just want to thank the team who made this show happen including the channel and the guests who accommodated dates because of my schedule."
In 2014, Sunil’s own comedy show Mad in India aired on the channel, after he left Comedy Nights with Kapil amid issues with the actor-comedian. However, the show failed to garner TRPs.
Having done quite a few comedy shows on the small screen and winning over the audience with characters like Guthhi, Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi, Grover earlier said, "There will be some hit shows, there will be shows that will not be accepted. But that does not stop me from working."
Follow @news18movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's What Happens When You Try To Download 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Illegally Off The Internet
- Will Netflix And Hotstar Censor Content to Prevent Potential Government Regulation?
- Yes, I'm in Love: 'Manikarnika' Star Ankita Lokhande Confirms Dating Vicky Jain
- 'Africa' by Toto to Play On Loop for Eternity as Sound Installation in Namibia Desert
- MasterCard Adds Security Measure to Prevent Automatic Billing After a Free Trial Finishes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results