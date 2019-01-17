LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sunil Grover to Return to The Kapil Sharma Show After Filming Salman Khan's Bharat?

After their highly publicized mid-air fallout in 2016, it looks like Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma are finally wanting to mend their relations.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2019, 7:28 AM IST
Image courtesy: Official Instagram Account of Sunil Grover, Kapil Sharma.
There have been reports that actor Salman Khan, who is producing Kapil's The Kapil Sharma Show, has been trying to mediate a patch-up between the former co-performers. In fact, Sunil, who is a part of Salman’s upcoming film Bharat, also earlier mentioned the Race 3 star brought it up in a discussion.

Now as per a latest report in IBT, Sunil might join hands with Kapil right after he completes shooting Bharat. Sunil was supposed to be a part of the Kanpur Wale Khuranas only for 16 episodes until the next schedule of Bharat was to resume.

Speaking to Pinkvilla about it, Sunil revealed, “I had signed the show for 8 weeks only because my dates were locked for Bharat (Salman Khan's film), the movie. I had made this clear even during the press conference and interviews that I could only accommodate this much time. I just want to thank the team who made this show happen including the channel and the guests who accommodated dates because of my schedule."

In 2014, Sunil’s own comedy show Mad in India aired on the channel, after he left Comedy Nights with Kapil amid issues with the actor-comedian. However, the show failed to garner TRPs.

Having done quite a few comedy shows on the small screen and winning over the audience with characters like Guthhi, Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi, Grover earlier said, "There will be some hit shows, there will be shows that will not be accepted. But that does not stop me from working."

