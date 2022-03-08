Sunil Grover To Upasana Singh, Why These Comedians Left The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show has been keeping the TV audience entertained for a long time. The comedians on the show have been liked and admired by viewers for years now. Over the years, several comedians, including Sunil Grover and Upasana Singh, have also left the show. Why? Read below.

Sunil Grover: Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover had a huge fight onboard a flight while returning from Australia in 2017. According to reports, Kapil verbally abused him, following which Sunil left the show.

Upasana Singh: Upasana Singh, who played the role of Bua on the Kapil Sharma Show, Kapil’s show, has been missing from it for quite a while. There were reports of differences with Kapil, but Upasana dismissed all such reports in an interview with ETimes. She said, “I did a few episodes with Kapil, but then I realized that I want to do more satisfying work instead of being part of a show for only a few minutes."

Sugandha Mishra: Sugandha Mishra had the role of a teacher with a unique hairstyle, but her journey came to a halt after Kapil’s fight with Sunil Grover. Sugandha had said in an interview, “After the departure of Sunil Grover, there were various changes in the format of the show and we were not called again."

Bharti Singh: Bharti Singh has played a variety of roles on The Kapil Sharma Show, but she stopped being a regular after taking up new commitments. She’s about to become a mother and appears on shows with her husband Harsh Limbachiya.

Navjot Singh Sidhu: Navjot Singh Sidhu was the special guest of Kapil’s show and was known for his poetic style of welcoming guests. However, his controversial comments after the Pulwama attack led to calls for his boycott and Archana Puran Singh was brought in to replace him.

