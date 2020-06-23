MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Sunil Grover Trolled for Supporting Salman Khan, Here's How He Responded

Sunil Grover (L), Salman Khan (R)

Sunil Grover recently came out in support of Salman Khan amid social media trolling targeting the Bollywood superstar.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 23, 2020, 8:02 PM IST
Comedian, TV show host and actor Sunil Grover is known to share a good equation with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Right from featuring in Salman's Bharat (2019), to the actor visiting Sunil's TV show sets in the past and inviting him for acts on Bigg Boss, both artists have been comfortable in each other's company while collaborating.

Read: As Debate on Nepotism in Bollywood Continues, #BoycottKhans and #SupportSelfMadeSRK Trend on Twitter

Amid some social media outrage that is directed towards Salman post the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and later when filmmaker Abhinav Singh Kashyap leveled allegations against the actor and his family for sabotaging his career in Bollywood, Sunil stood up by Salman and posted on social media recently, "I love and respect Salman Sir."

Read: My Films Have Been Sabotaged by Salman Khan's Family, Says 'Dabangg' Director Abhinav Kashyap

Unfortunately, Sunil's post for Salman did not sit well with certain netizens who trolled the comedian-actor for standing by the latter.

Later, Sunil also hit back at social media trolls writing, "Kahin ab mujhe paid trollers ko kaam pe lagane main maza na aane lag jaye. God please save me from this new amusement (sic)."

He followed this up with another tweet, which read, "The difference between truth and fact is that fact is something that cannot be combated with reasoning, for it is logic itself. But truth is something which depends on a person's perspective and experience (sic)."

