Sunil Grover Trolled for Supporting Salman Khan, Here's How He Responded

Comedian, TV show host and actor Sunil Grover is known to share a good equation with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Right from featuring in Salman's Bharat (2019), to the actor visiting Sunil's TV show sets in the past and inviting him for acts on Bigg Boss, both artists have been comfortable in each other's company while collaborating.

Amid some social media outrage that is directed towards Salman post the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and later when filmmaker Abhinav Singh Kashyap leveled allegations against the actor and his family for sabotaging his career in Bollywood, Sunil stood up by Salman and posted on social media recently, "I love and respect Salman Sir."

I love and respect Salman Sir. ❤️ — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) June 21, 2020

Unfortunately, Sunil's post for Salman did not sit well with certain netizens who trolled the comedian-actor for standing by the latter.

He tweeted this under absolute Pressure and depressionhttps://t.co/eQkaCHkSWt — Srikanth (@srikanthbjp_) June 21, 2020

Ye jo tum karne ki koshish kar rahe ho ye respect nahin chaplusi hai !! — Vikram (@vikrampalawat) June 21, 2020

Kyu khud ki respect kam kra rha h aaj se lagta h tera bhi patta cut karna pdega — Arpit Khandelwal (@ArpitKh31069497) June 21, 2020

What other options u have

We don't want U on @KapilSharmaK9 show @Krushna_KAS is doing best pic.twitter.com/phxorWJkoS — Nandini Idnani (@idnani_nandini) June 21, 2020

Later, Sunil also hit back at social media trolls writing, "Kahin ab mujhe paid trollers ko kaam pe lagane main maza na aane lag jaye. God please save me from this new amusement (sic)."

Kahin ab mujhe paid trollers ko kaam pe lagane main maza na aane lag jaye. God please save me from this new amusement. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) June 23, 2020

He followed this up with another tweet, which read, "The difference between truth and fact is that fact is something that cannot be combated with reasoning, for it is logic itself. But truth is something which depends on a person's perspective and experience (sic)."

The difference between truth and fact is that fact is something that cannot be combated with reasoning, for it is logic itself. But truth is something which depends on a person's perspective and experience. — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) June 23, 2020

