1-min read

Sunil Grover: Vishal Bhardwaj Made Me Learn and Unlearn a Lot for Pataakha

In the film, Sunil essays a Rajasthani character for which he had to learn the dialect.

IANS

Updated:September 26, 2018, 1:10 PM IST
Sunil Grover: Vishal Bhardwaj Made Me Learn and Unlearn a Lot for Pataakha
A file photo.
Popular television personality and actor Sunil Grover says working with National Award-winning filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj in Pataakha made him learn and unlearn a lot of things about performance.

On his experience of working with Bhardwaj, Sunil told IANS: "As an individual, I had my own approach to play a character. So, initially I was trying to do that. But when I started discussing things with Vishal sir, my approach changed. Sir thinks from a broader perspective, but I was thinking only of my character. So, working with sir made me think differently. I unlearned a lot to learn new things from sir."

In the film, Sunil essays a Rajasthani character for which he had to learn the dialect. He says it was a task, noting, "Vishal sir's writing is like poetry. So, as a performer, one cannot change words because that tampers the thought. He has written the script very carefully. His use of every single word has some reason. So for me, it was a challenge to match up that level of accuracy."

Asked if there is any quality of the character in the film he can relate with, Sunil said: "I have learnt how to make two people fight. Now I really can do that very well if I wish to."

The actor has been a part of showbiz for a long time, but his popularity as a comedian grew by leaps and bounds with TV show "Comedy Nights With Kapil". He had a fallout with co-actor Kapil Sharma. Is there anyone in the entertainment industry he wants to pick a fight with? "No, no, please... I am happy in my space," Sunil promptly replied.

Pataakha will release on Friday.
