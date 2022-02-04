Comedian-actor Sunil Grover, who underwent heart surgery recently was discharged from the hospital on Thursday, February 3. Earlier, Dr Santosh Kumar Dora, who was representing the hospital, informed News18.com that the actor tested positive for coronavirus when he was admitted for surgery and had a blockage in all three arteries. As he was stepping out of the hospital, he was clicked by the paparazzi from afar. The actor waved at them to ensure that he is fine. Sunil was also seen making the heart symbol through a hand gesture. He gave a thumbs up to the shutterbugs before stepping inside his car.

He was accompanied by his close ones and hospital authorities. Take a look at the video:

The doctor also mentioned that Sunil will have to continue to exercise regularly and will have to follow a proper healthy diet. He has also been advised of proper rest after getting discharged. However, doctors have also assured that everyone’s favourite comedian will be back to normal in a few weeks.

Reportedly, Sunil Grover’s heart surgery took place on January 27 at Mumbai’s Asian Heart Institute. However, news agency PTI reported the same on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

Sunil became a household name with his stint in the famous TV show Comedy Nights With Kapil, where he played the role of Gutthi. He continued with his comedy stints in The Kapil Sharma Show, where he essayed the role of Dr Mashoor Gulati. Reportedly, he is a part of Atlee’s next film which is yet untitled.

