Sunil Grover’s Take on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Is Next Level Funny

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor exchanged their wedding vows on April 14 in a dreamy wedding, surrounded by their loved ones. Alia shared a slew of pictures from their wedding on her Instagram handle along with a heartfelt note. Following this, the social media got flooded with adorable snaps of the newlyweds. But we are sure that you might have missed these pictures from the wedding. On Friday, April 15, comedian Sunil Grover shared a couple of unseen pictures of Ranbir-Alia’s wedding, but the pictures did not feature Alia.

Sunil shared a couple of pictures of himself along with Ranbir, and the caption of the post read, “We are releasing 3 more pictures."The pictures featured the comedian, dressed up as Gutthi, sitting next to Ranbir. For the unversed, the pictures are from an old episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the pics, Sunil is seen all dressed up in a red-golden salwar kameez.

Advertisement

Take a look:

While Alia and Ranbir’s wedding pictures were breathtakingly beautiful, Instagrammers are loving the pictures shared by Sunil. A user wrote, “These are actually the best pictures," while another mocked that the comedian has similar pictures with almost all actors. People even lauded Sunil’s humor, as someone commented, “Bhai no one can match [your] humor.. u r the best… love u sunil bhai."

“Sunil Grover was also in Ranbir’s Ex list,"a comment read.

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on Thursday amid family and a few friends. The guest list included Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, and Akansha Ranjan, among others. Alia shared the first pictures from the wedding on Instagram and said that they tied the knot in the couple’s favourite spot — ‘the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship.’

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Alia dated for five years before getting hitched. The two started dating in the year 2017 and made their first public appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai, back in 2018. While the lovebirds have embarked on a new journey, fans are showering them with love and light for a blissful married life.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.