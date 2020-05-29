MOVIES

Sunil Lahri Says He Was Initially Disappointed that Arvind Trivedi was Playing Raavan

Actor Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramayan, revealed when he first learnt that Arvind Trivedi was playing Raavan, he was disappointed.

  Last Updated: May 29, 2020, 6:25 PM IST
Actor Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, often takes to social media to share with fans behind-the-scenes stories from the mythological show. Recently, he revealed that when he first learnt that Arvind Trivedi was playing Raavan, he was a bit disappointed.

Taking to Instagram, Sunil said in a video, “I was a bit disappointed when I came to know that he has come for the role of Raavan. I wondered Raavan was such a mighty character, how would he justify the role. But I was so impressed when he came out in his costume and makeup, and was a totally contrast personality.”

He also praised the actor's impressive entry on the show with a welcome song. Praising his confidence, Sunil said, “I later realised he is a superstar in Gujarat.”

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan was the first show to be retelecast during the coronavirus lockdown. The show found solid footing with the new generation as well and became the most watched show on TV during the lockdown.

