Sunil Lahri Shares Fond Memory from First Movie with Smita Patil

Actor Sunil Lahri, who became a household name after featuring as Lakshman in Ramayan, recently logged into his Instagram account to upload a classic photograph from the past. The still posted by Lahri is from the sets of his debut feature film in 1980. The image from The Naxalites features late actress Smita Patil alongside Sunil.

We can see an amateur Sunil gazing at Smita, who is grimly looking into the abyss with her most remembered facial expression.

As the 59-year-old actor shared the monochrome snapshot, he wrote, “Sharing old memory with all my friends and followers, I was lucky to work in very first film Naxalite with most talented & beautiful actress late Ms Smita Patil and another very renowned & talented filmmaker writer late Mr KA Abbas at my late teenage age."

Seems like Sunil is on a spree of mining into archives amid quarantine as he has been dropping unseen glimpses of his life for his online family.

Not long ago, the Param Vir Chakra actor shared another rare image on the photo-sharing platform. In the photo, Lahri is seen sharing the frame with actress Juhi Chawla.

"Old memory sharing happy moments with one of my favourite actress Juhi Chawla (sic)," captioned Sunil.

Another noteworthy entry submitted by Lahri was from the time he was honoured by the late politician Sushma Swaraj.

He wrote alongside the throwback, “Receiving honour and trophy for performance in Ramayan from my favourite late Shushma Swaraj I&B minister at that time grateful to God for this honour along with Sagar Sahab Arun ji and very senior actor Shatrughan Sinha Ji (sic).”

Sunil Lahri is most remembered for portraying Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar directorial Ramayan. The Doordarshan show that is being re-run features Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Dipika Chikhlia as Sita, Arvind Trivedi dons the role of Ravan, Dara Singh as Hanuman, among others.

