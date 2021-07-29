Sunil Pal Calls Manoj Bajpayee 'Gira Hua Aadmi', The Family Man Actor Reacts

Comedian Sunil Pal recently referred to Manoj Bajpayee as ‘gira hua aadmi’ in a video that went viral on social media. He even called Manoj ‘badtameez’ and likened his web series The Family Man to ‘porn’. “Manoj Bajpayee kitna hi bada actor hoga, kitne hi bade awards mile, par usse zyada badtameez aur gira hua aadmi maine nahi dekha (However big an actor Manoj Bajpayee is and how many ever prestigious awards he has won, I have never seen a more ill-mannered and immoral man),” he had said.

On being asked about Sunil’s comments, Manoj told Hindustan Times, “I understand people don’t have jobs. I completely understand. I have been in this situation. But in these kinds of situations, people should meditate."

Earlier in May, Sunil had attracted criticism for using derogatory terms against doctors. Andheri police registered the first information report (FIR) against Sunil on the complaint filed by Dr Sushmita Bhatnagar (55), president of the Association of Medical Consultants (Mumbai), after going through the alleged video that was first noticed by chairman Dr Sudhir Naik on April 20.

In his video, Sunil referred to doctors as ‘thieves’ dressed in ‘demon suit’.

Meanwhile, Manoj will be seen next in the Zee5 original Dial 100, alongside Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar. The film will premiere on the streaming platform on August 6.

