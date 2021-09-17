Sunita Ahuja Hits Out at Kashmera Shah: I'm Govinda's Wife for Past 36 Years, She Has Come Now

Govinda’s fallout with nephew Krushna Abhishek has been hitting the headlines a lot lately. Their family feud is in the news again after Krushna refused to be part of an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, in which Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja were invited as guests. After his refusal, Sunita said in an interview to a leading daily that there was no chance of a reconciliation with Krushna and Kashmera. Following this, Krushna’s wife, actress Kashmera Shah took a dig at Sunita Ahuja and said in an interview, “Who is this Sunita? I have made my own name. I am not known as someone’s wife."

Now, Sunita Ahuja has reacted to Kashmera’s recent comments on her. Speaking to TOI, she said, “I don’t reply to bad things. Even after taking care of them like a mother, they are behaving in such a bad way. Problems in the house start when we bring a bad daughter-in-law. Govinda has already warned not to bring any family matter in public but few people need publicity and they always create issues and these things always crop up from Krushna’s side."

Talking about Kashmera and her behaviour, Ahuja further said, “I don’t know why other people speak in between a mother and a son. Who is she and who knows her? I am Govinda’s wife from the past 36 years and she has come now. We are happy in our life and I am so busy that I don’t have time to look at such people."

Kashmera had earlier said the feud began when Govinda and Sunita did not come to see their newborn kids. “Our kids were born last year (June) and they never came to see them in the hospital, not even when one of my kids was fighting for his life," she had told Hindustan Times in 2018.

