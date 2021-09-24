Sunita Ahuja Reveals Son Yashvardhan's Bollywood Debut Delayed Due to Covid-19 Lockdown

Govinda, one of the most talented performers of the 1990s, has made us laugh throughout the years with his incredible acting abilities and easy humour. Coolie No1, Hero No1, Bhagam Bhag, Dulhe Raja, and Haseena Maan Jayegi are some of his blockbusters. Now, his son, Yashvardhan Ahuja is prepping for his Bollywood debut. While Yash is still a long way off his Bollywood debut, his mother Sunita Ahuja is eager to see him on the big screen.

Sunita recently opened up to ETimes about her son's career, explaining why Yash still hasn't made his Bollywood debut. Sunita claims that Yash's debut was postponed owing to the lockdown. She further stated that the star kid is presently training for his Bollywood debut and is busy acquiring other talents in addition to bodybuilding, acting, and dancing.

Sunita went on to say in the conversation, "We are in contact with several people regarding the debut of Yashvardhan. We are looking for a competent production studio as well as a solid script." The talented and handsome star kid has previously assisted director Sajid Nadiadwala in films like Kick 2, Dishoom and Tadap.

Sunita and Govinda had recently been in the news for their feud with nephew Krushna Abhishek and his spouse Kashmera Shah. While the tiff has been going on for a long, the differences emerged once again when Sunita mentioned her disappointment regarding Krushna's absence from an episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, where she featured with actor-husband Govind.

On the other hand, Krushna has stated that he loves his Mama and Mami and wishes for their forgiveness. “I've tried several times, but they refuse to accept my apologies," he stated.

Govinda and Sunita also have a daughter — Tina Ahuja, who made her acting breakthrough in 2015 opposite Gippy Grewal in Smeep Kang's Second Hand Husband.

