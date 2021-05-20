Sunita Kapoor Dedicates Social Media Post to Anil Kapoor Marking 37 Years of Marriage

After 37 years of marriage, Anil Kapoor continues to be the star entertainer for wife Sunita Kapoor. This was proven by her latest Instagram post which she shared on Wednesday as the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary. The Bollywood wife shared a throwback video on her Instagram handle, where Anil was seen dancing to Ramta Jogi, the hit song from his 1999 movie Taal.

In his quintessential Bollywood style, Anil was seen dancing to the song as his wife Sunita cheered him along with her friends. Captioning the video, Sunita penned a note thanking her husband for entertaining her for 37 years. Describing Anil as her mad and crazy husband, Sunita expressed her love for the actor and asked him to keep entertaining her as she loves him to eternity.

The post received over 16.2k likes since it was posted on the social media platform on Wednesday. Choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder commented on the post and wrote, “Happy anniversary sunitaaaaaaa.” Anil’s sister-in-law Maheep Kapoor also typed in her wishes for the star couple, “Happppy anniversary guys ️ ️ ,” she wrote.

Actress Bhagyashree also commented on Sunita’s post and wrote, “Happy anniversary to u two lovebirds.”

Meanwhile, Anil also shared a heartwarming post on his Instagram handle expressing his love for wife Sunita. Sharing a series of family portraits, right from their early days of marriage, Anil showed how far the couple has come. The 64-year-old actor also penned an endearing note as he wrote that all love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of their love story. Anil showered his wife with words of affection and said that he knows he is safe, loved and happy when he is with her.

Defining Sunita as the bedrock of their combined families, Anil said that he does not know what they would do without her in their lives.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here