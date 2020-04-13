Sunita Kapoor Went Alone For Our Honeymoon, Reveals Anil Kapoor

Renowned Bollywood couple Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor have been married for 35 years. The couple together has three children Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan. While Sonam and Harshvardhan are actors, Rhea is a film producer.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, the veteran actor has revealed quite a few secrets about his wife. One of them was the fact that for their honeymoon, Sunita went all by herself as he was busy shooting. Emphasising upon the incident the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor said that he had proposed to Sunita for marriage after he got the film, Meri Jung. It was Sunita’s condition that Anil needs to have a house and a cook before they tied the knot.

“I thought, now house will come, kitchen will come, help will come...I can get married! So I called Sunita & said, ‘Let’s get married tomorrow – it’s tomorrow or never’ and the next day, we were married! I went for shoot 3 days later and madam went abroad on our honeymoon...without me!” he told the daily.

As per the much-in-love husband, his wife had made it clear that she would not step in the kitchen to cook for him and so a cook was a must. But today the actor says he is happy that their daughters Rhea and Sonam do have an interest in cooking.

While Rhea is a good cook, Sonam too these days is taking interest in cooking and can be seen sharing glimpses of the same during the coronavirus lockdown.

Sonam recently took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the making of a chocolate walnut cake. She captioned the post as, “Made chocolate walnut cake today. I had run out of chocolate and @fortunegourmetindia sent me some amazing quality chocolate. Thanks so much @missdevi for organising. Love you.”

