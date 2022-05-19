Sunita Kapoor’s Heartwarming Note For Anil Kapoor On Wedding Anniversary: 'Here's To Many More Adventures'

Evergreen Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor are celebrating their 38th marriage anniversary today. The couple, who are parents to Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, have been each other’s support system since then. On the special day, Sunita has penned a heartwarming note to wish her husband. Along with two adorable throwback pictures, Sunita expressed her happiness through a beautiful caption. Sunita also revealed how she misses her husband.

In the first picture, which appears to be taken from an album, the couple looks very young and alluring. The Thar actor can be seen wearing a brown cardigan atop a white shirt and a scarf wrapped around his neck. In the picture, Sunita can be seen resting her face on his shoulder, as they strike a pose at the camera. Sunita is donning a blue ensemble and pairing it with black and golden sunglasses. In the next picture, the couple appears regal in their all-black velvet outfits. The picture seems to be taken during winters, as the actor can be seen donning a jacket atop his formal ensemble, while Sunita can be seen slaying in her gorgeous black velvet saree.

Sunita note read, “Happy Anniversary husband, you’re my best friend, my human diary and my other half, here’s to us, to our love, to our hearts, and to our dreams’ and to many more adventures, love you and miss you.” Sunita loaded her caption with a handful of a red heart and hugging emoticons. The pictures were acknowledged by several celebrities and a few members of the Kapoor family. Anil Kapoor acknowledged his wife’s beautiful wish and dropped a handful of red heart emoticons in the comments section. Their son-in-law and Rhea Kapoor’s husband Karan Boolani dropped two heart emoticons and a nazar emoji. Their sister-in-law and Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep Kapoor commented,”Happy anniversary guys.”

Shilpa Shetty wrote, “Awwwww Happppyyy Anniversary Sunita Kapoor Anil Kapoor you guys are goals.” Anupam Kher wrote, “Happy anniversary to both of you. Love and happiness always.” Farah Khan wrote, ‘Happiness and love to you both always, missing you all.”

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor was recently seen in the movie Thar with his son Harsh Varrdhan and next, he will be seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor.

