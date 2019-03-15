English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sunjay Kapur's Wife Priya Sachdev Posts Birthday Wishes for His Ex Karisma Kapoor's Kids
Priya Sachdev, who is married to Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapoor, shared photos of him with his kids Samaira and Kiaan to wish them on their birthday.
Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapur got divorced in 2016, and the former married Priya Sachdev the following year. But that hasn't come in the way of co-parenting Samaira and Kiaan Raj, Sunjay's kids with Karisma.
The Bollywood actress recently hosted a birthday bash at a Bandra club for Samaira, who turned 14 on March 11, and Kiaan, who completed nine on March 12. Sunjay had specially flown in from Delhi for the kids' special moment. He even took to Twitter to post a sweet message for his kids.
His wife Priya also wished Samaira and Kiaan in the most adorable manner. In two separate posts on Instagram, she called Samaira a "princess" and referred to Kiaan "as the apple of our eye."
It was during his bitter divorce battle with Karisma that Sunjay found love in Priya. After the divorce, Sunjay was granted visitation rights to meet his kids.
On the other side, Priya and Sunjay have a three-month old son, Azarius. Priya also has a daughter, Safira, with ex-husband Vikram Chatwal.
Priya has been posting photos of Sunjay with his kids as well as her daughter Safira on multiple occasions, including Father's Day, calling him the best dad ever.
