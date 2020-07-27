MOVIES

Korean Singer Sunmi Makes Fun of Indian Culture, Apologises for 'Ignorance'

Singer Sunmi

A video featuring Sunmi and two background dancers went viral on social media after netizens pointed out that they were making mockery of Indian classical dance steps.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 27, 2020, 7:23 AM IST
South Korean singer Lee Sun Mi, also known as Sunmi, is facing backlash on social media after a TikTok video of her, co-featuring two other artists, went viral.

The clip shows Sunmi and two background dancers doing some dance steps over a song that fans speculated made mockery of Indian classical dance steps. Apparently, the three are copying classical dance and there hand gestures and head movements are quite similar to the art form practiced in the country.

Here's how netizens reacted to Sunmi's TikTok video.

However, the backlash forced Sunmi to issue an apology on social media regarding the video.

Clarifying about her viral TikTok clip, Sunmi wrote on Twitter, "There is no reason or intention for me to mock the culture of other countries. It's because of my ignorance of the culture. I apologize for being ignorant about the culture of other countries (sic)."

She added, "And I'd like to say that I am truly sorry to those who have been hurt by my ignorance (sic)."

