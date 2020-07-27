Korean Singer Sunmi Makes Fun of Indian Culture, Apologises for 'Ignorance'

South Korean singer Lee Sun Mi, also known as Sunmi, is facing backlash on social media after a TikTok video of her, co-featuring two other artists, went viral.

The clip shows Sunmi and two background dancers doing some dance steps over a song that fans speculated made mockery of Indian classical dance steps. Apparently, the three are copying classical dance and there hand gestures and head movements are quite similar to the art form practiced in the country.

Wow sunmi too.....I hate it here IMAGINE HOW TIRED WE ARE pic.twitter.com/dP5bnoqFD2 — raey⁷ (@taegusteez) July 26, 2020

Here's how netizens reacted to Sunmi's TikTok video.

The instagram @ of both these sunmi dancers..... I'm offended by their actions..... don't bully them but yah you can always comment to educate them why it's wrong pic.twitter.com/OHYRT4ERhv — raey⁷ (@taegusteez) July 26, 2020

it’s mockery and can be offensive to desi people and their culture — GoldenSun ⁷ (@7_goldensun) July 26, 2020

However, the backlash forced Sunmi to issue an apology on social media regarding the video.

Clarifying about her viral TikTok clip, Sunmi wrote on Twitter, "There is no reason or intention for me to mock the culture of other countries. It's because of my ignorance of the culture. I apologize for being ignorant about the culture of other countries (sic)."

There is no reason or intention for me to mock the culture of other countries. It's because of my ignorance of the culture. I apologize for being ignorant about the culture of other countries. And I'd like to say that I am truly sorry to those who have been hurt by my ignorance. — Miyayeah (@miyaohyeah) July 26, 2020

She added, "And I'd like to say that I am truly sorry to those who have been hurt by my ignorance (sic)."