Sunny Deol Birthday Special: 5 Popular Songs Of The Actor We Can't Stop Humming

Bollywood’s action hero Sunny Deol turns a year older today. The actor-politician is celebrating his 65th birthday. Sunny Deol, who is the son of veteran actor Dharmendra, made his debut in the 1983 movie Betaab. The actor went on to star in some of the most successful movies, which contributed to building a huge fan base of the actor. In a career spanning over three decades, Sunny Deol has been part of several superhits and has many iconic dialogues to his credit. However, one cannot miss the songs of his films. Several tunes are hummed, even today.

On his birthday, here’s a look at some of the popular songs from his film:

Yaara O Yaara

1996-released Jeet, starring Sunny Deol, Karisma Kapoor, and Salman Khan was a super hit film. One of the songs from the film – Yaara O Yaara… Milna Humara is a peppy track which till date gets us grooving. FYI: Sunny Deol’s hook step on this track went crazy viral.

Sandese Aate Hai

This heart-melting song is from the 1997 war film, Border. There are too many things about the film that have made it an all-time favourite, its music album being one of them. Sandese Aate Hai was written by Javed Akhtar and has vocals from Roop Kumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam. The song captures the soldiers missing their families and loved ones.

Udja Kale Kawan

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar ticks all boxes of being a family entertainer. From storyline to dialogues, it is one of the most iconic films Bollywood has ever given us. The melody, Udja Kale Kawan, from the film was a chartbuster. And, it was sung by Preeti Uttam, Udit Narayan, and Nihar S.

Mai Nikla Gaddi Leke

Another song from the film Gadar, which to date is played at weddings is – Mai Nikla Gaddi Leke. Penned by Anand Bakshi, and composed by Uttam Singh, it was Udit Narayan who gave his vocals to this peppy track. However, you cannot miss appreciating Sunny Deol’s goofy self in this song.

Apne Toh Apne Hote Hain

As Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of his film, Apne 2, our next favourite track is from the first installment of the film, Apne, which proved to be a blockbuster. The film, starring Dharmendra and his two sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol along with Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty, and Katrina Kaif, had family relationships at its heart. The title track of Apne will surely make you shed a tear or two, after all, Apne Toh Apne Hote Hain.

