Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol Wish Mother on Birthday With Heartfelt Messages, Family Photos

Actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol took to their respective Instagram accounts to shower their mother, Prakash Kaur, with love and wishes on her birthday. "Happy birthday mom," Sunny wrote along with an image of him leaning on his mother's shoulder.

Bobby shared a picture in which we see the two brothers sharing smiles with their mother. "Maa happy birthday," Bobby captioned the image, with kissing emojis. Reacting to the post, a user commented: "Aunty looks so cute. Please share such pictures more often." "God bless her," another one commented.

Prakash Kaur is Dharmendra's first wife and has four children with him -- Sunny, Bobby and daughters Vijeta and Ajeita. On the work front, Bobby Deol had two OTT releases back-to-back recently. He shared a thank you note for his fans on his Instagram profile on Tuesday. The 51-year-old actor shared a picture that had stills from his film Class Of 83 (which released on streaming giant Netflix) and his web-series Aashram ( streaming on MX Player).

Bobby Deol wrote in his caption: "Overwhelmed with the love and affection showered on me." This acceptance and appreciation will be my most cherished reward ... Love you all." The actor aroused a sense of curiosity in his fans and he signed off the post saying, "Excited for more to come... Love, love, love."

On the other hand, Sunny Deol is busy with his work in the political arena, as the BJP MP of the Gurdaspur constituency in Punjab.