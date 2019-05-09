Take the pledge to vote

Sunny Deol Continues Workout Routine Amid Election Campaign in Gurdaspur

Dharmendra shared a video of his eldest son Sunny Deol exercising in the open on Thursday.

IANS

Updated:May 9, 2019, 6:08 PM IST
Sunny Deol Continues Workout Routine Amid Election Campaign in Gurdaspur
Sunny Deol. (Image: Twitter)
Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, the BJP candidate from the Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat, is ensuring he continues his gym routine while campaigning for the elections.

On Thursday, his father and veteran actor Dharmendra tweeted a video of Sunny, 62, exercising in the morning. "Love you, my truthful son. Nek bande ho malik ke tum (you are a great child of God). Jeete raho (wish you a long live)," Dharmendra captioned the video in which Sunny is seen gymming with only the sound of chirping birds.




According to a source, Sunny has shifted his gym from Mumbai to Gurdaspur so that he stays among the people.

Even though Sunny does not have any direct connection with Gurdaspur city - his father hails from Sahnewal town near Punjab's industrial town Ludhiana - the Gadar star has a strong Punjabi appeal. He is a Jat Sikh.

The 62-year-old kicked off his election campaign recently by reminding voters of the patriotic character he played in Gadar and referred to his 'dhai kilo ka haath' from another movie. He carried out a five-hour roadshow in Gurdaspur for the third consecutive day on Monday. "I want to work for my country. If I win, I will try to do good work," he said.

Sunny is pitted against Congress state unit President Sunil Jakhar, who won the October 2017 by-election with a margin of 1.92 lakh votes.

Punjab will vote on May 19.

