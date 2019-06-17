Sunny Deol Didn't Speak to Shah Rukh Khan for 16 Years After He Played a Glorified Villain in Darr

Sunny Deol was the positive male lead opposite Juhi Chawla in Darr, the 1993 psychological thriller directed by Yash Chopra. Shah Rukh Khan was cast as an obsessed lover who wreaks havoc in her life with his misplaced sense of affection and possessiveness. The film that gave SRK fans the iconic "K-K-K-Kiran" dialogue, also became the cause for a rift between the two male leads.

Shah Rukh was a newcomer in films at the time, while Sunny was a bonafide star. Khan stole the show despite having a late entry in Deewana. Similarly, Darr also saw him grabbing the spotlight. It was declared a blockbuster and is counted among King Khan's best performances.

There were reports of a rift between Khan and Deol during the shoot of Darr.

In an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny Deol was asked about his experience during the shoot of the film. Deol revealed that he didn't speak to Shah Rukh for 16 years after the shooting of Darr.

Actor Sunny Deol @iamsunnydeol saying why he did not speak to Shahrukh Khan @iamsrk for 16 years after the tiff on the sets of 'Darr'Watch #AapKiAdalat Tonight at 10 @indiatvnews pic.twitter.com/fXT9KbiS6s — Rajat Sharma (@RajatSharmaLive) June 15, 2019

Earlier, Sunny had said during a press interaction that he was never told that Shah Rukh's character would be glorified in the film, reported hindustantimes.com. He had said, "At the end of the day, people loved me in the film. They loved Shah Rukh Khan as well. My only issue with the film was that I did not know they would glorify the villain. I always work in films with an open heart and believe the person. I believe working with trust. Unfortunately, we have many actors and stars who don't function in this manner. Maybe that's the way they want to get their stardom."

