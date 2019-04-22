Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sunny Deol: Doing Action Comes Naturally to Me, I Don't Think Age Will Keep Me from It

Sunny Deol is currently gearing up for the release of his film Blank, in which he plays an anti-terrorism squad chief.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 4:53 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sunny Deol: Doing Action Comes Naturally to Me, I Don't Think Age Will Keep Me from It
Sunny Deol. (Image: Twitter)
Loading...
Despite being 62-years-old, Sunny Deol says doing action sequences still comes as naturally to him as it used to when he was hailed as one of Bollywood’s leading action heroes.

"I have never taken numbers seriously, be it my age, or box-office figures. Physically, I can do more than a youngster can. When people give me so much respect, I begin to question myself because I still have a lot to do. I love playing sports, which is similar to doing stunts. The action comes naturally to me. So, I don't think age will keep me from it," he told Mid-Day.

Sunny is currently gearing up for the release of his film Blank, in which he plays an anti-terrorism squad (ATS) chief responsible for preventing a suicide bombing. Directed by debutant Behzad Khambata, Blank features Karan Kapadia in the lead role of a suicide bomber.

Talking about the film, Sunny said, "Having been in the industry for so many years, I can decipher if a script is good. When Behzad approached me, I was intrigued by the plot. I liked the way he discussed the details of each character. He was nervous, initially, but I created an ambience that made all comfortable."

On choosing to launch his son Karan in Bollywood through a romantic film—Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, that he is directing himself—Sunny said, "There is a certain vulnerability in young kids, and capturing it in a romantic film is ideal since those emotions may be lost as they move on to do other films. Also, there's more than romance that this film offers."

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram