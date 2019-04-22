English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sunny Deol: Doing Action Comes Naturally to Me, I Don't Think Age Will Keep Me from It
Sunny Deol is currently gearing up for the release of his film Blank, in which he plays an anti-terrorism squad chief.
Sunny Deol. (Image: Twitter)
Despite being 62-years-old, Sunny Deol says doing action sequences still comes as naturally to him as it used to when he was hailed as one of Bollywood’s leading action heroes.
"I have never taken numbers seriously, be it my age, or box-office figures. Physically, I can do more than a youngster can. When people give me so much respect, I begin to question myself because I still have a lot to do. I love playing sports, which is similar to doing stunts. The action comes naturally to me. So, I don't think age will keep me from it," he told Mid-Day.
Sunny is currently gearing up for the release of his film Blank, in which he plays an anti-terrorism squad (ATS) chief responsible for preventing a suicide bombing. Directed by debutant Behzad Khambata, Blank features Karan Kapadia in the lead role of a suicide bomber.
Talking about the film, Sunny said, "Having been in the industry for so many years, I can decipher if a script is good. When Behzad approached me, I was intrigued by the plot. I liked the way he discussed the details of each character. He was nervous, initially, but I created an ambience that made all comfortable."
On choosing to launch his son Karan in Bollywood through a romantic film—Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, that he is directing himself—Sunny said, "There is a certain vulnerability in young kids, and capturing it in a romantic film is ideal since those emotions may be lost as they move on to do other films. Also, there's more than romance that this film offers."
