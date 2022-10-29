Sunny Deol Enjoys Scrumptious Breakfast With Son Karan Deol on Mountains; Pic Goes Viral

Karan Deol, son of actor-politician Sunny Deol, is currently bonding with his doting father on a road trip to the mountains. Earlier this month, Karan shared a number of pictures and reels from Manali showcasing the snow-clad mountains, frosty rivers and clear blue skies. In one of his latest posts, Karan Deol and Sunny Deol can be seen having a delicious breakfast on the top of the mountains.

On Friday, Karan took to his Instagram handle to share some pictures. In the first snap, Karan and Sunny Deol are relishing some delicious food, clad in thick woolens and winter caps. One could also see the deserted regions of the mountains in the backdrop. Meanwhile, the second picture showed fleecy clouds blending with the snow-capped surroundings and the third picture highlighted the verdant coniferous trees embellished with the blue sky. Karan wrote in the caption, “The best things in life are the people we love, the places we travel to and all the memories we’ve made along the way. #friday #potd #fridayvibes.’

Mesmerized by such scenic pictures, Sunny Deol along with avid fans were quick to leave lovely comments. Sunny Deol affirmed, “What a lovely day we had(with heart emojis)”. One of the fans wrote, “Oh wow. This is so cool. Literally.”. Another one commented, “Wow man. My dream is being someone’s reality”. Someone also said, “What a beautiful clear sky. Divine rays”.

Karan Deol made his debut with Sunny Deol’s directorial film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Alongside Karan, the film also featured Sahher Bambba, Kallirroi Tziafeta, Swarit Sur, Suresh Sur, Mahesh Pillai and Ritika Thakur. Now Karan is all set to star in Amit Sharma’s ‘Apne 2’ which will also star Dharmendra and Bobby Deol in lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here