Sunny Deol Helps Mother Prakash Kaur with Her Dupatta at Airport; Fans Impressed

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s wife Prakash Kaur made a rare appearance in the city today. She was spotted with her son, actor Sunny Deol at the airport. In the video that has surfaced online, Sunny helped his mother with her dupatta as they entered the airport. Sunny Deol sported a white t-shirt with black denim, whereas his mother wore a grey suit.

“#sunnydeol taking good care of his mom ❤," the caption of the post read. Fans took to the comment section and dropped, “She raised a king", “Love you" and so on.

Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur have four children together - Sunny, Bobby Deol, Vijeeta Deol and Ajeeta Deol. When Dharmendra married veteran actress Hema Malini in 1980, Prakash Kaur defended him and told Stardust, “Why only my husband, any man would want have preferred Hema to me. How dare anyone call my husband a womaniser when half the industry is doing the same thing? All heroes are having affairs and getting married a second time."

She added, “He (Dharamendra) is the first love and the last man in my life. He is the father of my children. I love and respect him a lot. What has happened has happened. I don’t know whether I should blame him or my destiny for it. But one thing is certain, however far he may be from me, whatever might happen, but if I need him, I know that he’ll be there. I have not lost my trust in him. After all, he is the father of my children. He may not be the best husband, though he is very good to me, but he is certainly the best father. His children love him a lot. He never neglects them."

