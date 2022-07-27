Sunny Deol Is In US for Medical Treatment, Actor Suffered Back Injury During Shoot: Report

Bollywood star Sunny Deol is currently undergoing medical treatment in the US after he suffered a back injury during a shoot, reported news agency ANI. According to Sunny’s spokesperson, the ‘Border’ star sustained a back injury a few weeks ago during the shoot of one of his projects. He underwent treatment in Mumbai for a week and then flew to the US for the treatment. Due to his injury, Sunny, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Gurdaspur, Punjab, had to miss the oath ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu.

The spokesperson informed, “Sunny Deol sustained a back injury a few weeks ago at a shoot, he was undergoing back treatment first in Mumbai and then he flew to the USA for his back treatment two weeks back. The presidential elections happened during this time and he was not in the country as his treatment is still not over. He should be returning to India post his recovery.”

Speaking on the work front, Sunny will be seen sharing screen space with Pooja Bhatt and Dulquer Salmaan in R Balki’s ‘Chup’.A small glimpse of R Balki’s upcoming film Chup was released on the occasion of Guru Dutt’s birthday. From the look of it, the film seemed to be a tribute to the legendary actor and film personality. It also looked like the film might have blood and gore. The director himselfopened up about it, and clarified everything about the film starring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead.

Talking to ETimes, R Balki said, “I wanted people to know when Guru Dutt was born, I wanted people to see his films. And most importantly, ‘Chup’ is not about Guru Dutt’s life nor about any other actor, but it is about the artist Guru Dutt, the sensitivity of an artist. In the film, there are references galore about Guru Dutt the artist. Hence I thought it was a perfect occasion for a thriller based on a sensitive artist, to be unveiled on this day. Guru Dutt was possibly the most sensitive artist of our time and before our time and in the future too.”

Besides Chup, Sunny Deol is also coming up with ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘Apne 2’.

The 65-year-old actor also has Soorya in the pipeline. The film is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam crime thriller ‘Joseph’, as per a report. In April, he unveiled his look from the film in which he was seen sitting on a staircase, looking lost in some deep thoughts.

He captioned the post as, “He had all the happiness, but then the journey of life took away his happiness and he was left with hate, anger and vengeance. But Soorya found a purpose….#Soorya.”

