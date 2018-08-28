GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Sunny Deol on Nepotism: People Who are Weak and Not Able to Do Anything Say Such Things in Frustration

Actor Sunny Deol gets up close and personal about his upcoming film Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, launching his son in Bollywood and a probable biopic on his iconic father.

Sneha Bengani |

Updated:August 28, 2018, 4:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sunny Deol on Nepotism: People Who are Weak and Not Able to Do Anything Say Such Things in Frustration
Sunny Deol with his father, veteran actor Dharmendra. (Instagram/Sunny Deol)
Loading...
Ahead of the release of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Sunny Deol gets candid with News18 about changing audiences, Dharmendra’s biopic, directing his son’s debut film and the dreaded N-word.

Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 released five years ago. What took you so long to come up with a sequel?
Finding a story that suits and justifies all three of us as actors is very difficult. It takes a lot of time. We had been looking for an interesting subject. Then I also got busy directing Ghayal Once Again.

The second part didn’t do well at the box office. What made you want to take the franchise forward?
The three characters are so interesting, there is nothing serious about them. We need films that offer people fun, carefree comedy, especially in a time when everyone is so taken with serious cinema.

Don’t you think the audience has changed drastically since Yamla Pagla Deewana released seven years ago?
Audience keep changing and so do films. It’s an ongoing cycle. If you think too much, time flies by and you aren’t able to do anything. So it’s better to just get things done and move on.

How was it working again with your father and brother?
The only time the three of us are actually together is when we are shooting a film together. When at home, we are all busy doing our things. It is during shoots that we get to connect a lot with each other because we spend 50-60 days together. All three of us treasure it.

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) on



How was it recreating the song Rafta Rafta with Salman, Rekha, Sonakshi and Shatrughan Sinha?
We had been wanting to include it in the film but couldn’t figure a way to go about it. Then Bobby and Salman got talking and that’s when things started rolling.

Is a biopic on Dharmendra on cards?
We have been thinking about it before biopics came in vogue. But we want to do a good job of it. We have dad for ready research and references. We also have people in the family who can play him at all ages — Me, Bob, our sons. All we need is a director and a writer who are invested enough to do justice to depicting his life on celluloid.

How different is acting now?
The kind of cinema I have done, I don’t think they do it today. Some of my films have stood out so strongly that people still talk about them. I haven’t been offered any great films in a while now. That I am still fresh in people’s memories is because of my earlier work.

How nervous are you about directing your son Karan's debut film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas?
There is a little nervousness deep down but I don’t let it affect me. I am a positive guy.

My son and me. #bonding #love #strength

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) on



Have you spoken to Karan on how to handle questions on nepotism which will inadvertently be asked to him?
I don’t know why we stick to certain questions. Is it bad if I help my son? Then why discuss it? We shouldn’t talk about something just because some people are. So many star kids have made it, others haven’t. I didn’t become who I am today because of my father. It is because of me that I became something. It all stands on what you are. It is people who are weak, unable to do anything that say such things in frustration, anger.

What do you think of aggressive film promotions that have become a norm these days?
There is so much of noise. No one is going to hear you unless you shout. You need to be everywhere and then show on social media that you were everywhere. It is pointless if a film is marketed well and makes Rs. 100 crore but no one likes it.


A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) on

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Kerala Floods: Struggle on The Road to Recovery

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 8
    gold
  • 16
    SILVER
  • 21
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 45
Loading...