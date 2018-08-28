A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:54am PDT

A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) on Jun 13, 2018 at 8:46pm PDT

Ahead of the release of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, Sunny Deol gets candid with News18 about changing audiences, Dharmendra’s biopic, directing his son’s debut film and the dreaded N-word.Finding a story that suits and justifies all three of us as actors is very difficult. It takes a lot of time. We had been looking for an interesting subject. Then I also got busy directing Ghayal Once Again.The three characters are so interesting, there is nothing serious about them. We need films that offer people fun, carefree comedy, especially in a time when everyone is so taken with serious cinema.Audience keep changing and so do films. It’s an ongoing cycle. If you think too much, time flies by and you aren’t able to do anything. So it’s better to just get things done and move on.The only time the three of us are actually together is when we are shooting a film together. When at home, we are all busy doing our things. It is during shoots that we get to connect a lot with each other because we spend 50-60 days together. All three of us treasure it.We had been wanting to include it in the film but couldn’t figure a way to go about it. Then Bobby and Salman got talking and that’s when things started rolling.We have been thinking about it before biopics came in vogue. But we want to do a good job of it. We have dad for ready research and references. We also have people in the family who can play him at all ages — Me, Bob, our sons. All we need is a director and a writer who are invested enough to do justice to depicting his life on celluloid.The kind of cinema I have done, I don’t think they do it today. Some of my films have stood out so strongly that people still talk about them. I haven’t been offered any great films in a while now. That I am still fresh in people’s memories is because of my earlier work.There is a little nervousness deep down but I don’t let it affect me. I am a positive guy.I don’t know why we stick to certain questions. Is it bad if I help my son? Then why discuss it? We shouldn’t talk about something just because some people are. So many star kids have made it, others haven’t. I didn’t become who I am today because of my father. It is because of me that I became something. It all stands on what you are. It is people who are weak, unable to do anything that say such things in frustration, anger.There is so much of noise. No one is going to hear you unless you shout. You need to be everywhere and then show on social media that you were everywhere. It is pointless if a film is marketed well and makes Rs. 100 crore but no one likes it.