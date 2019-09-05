Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
Sunny Deol, Raveena Tandon Recreate '90s Hit Song 'Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka' on Nach Baliye 9

Sunny Deol and Raveena Tandon relived their '90s hit songs Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka and Jiyara Dhak Dhak Dole on the sets of Nach Baliye 9.

News18.com

Updated:September 5, 2019, 6:54 PM IST
Sunny Deol, Raveena Tandon Recreate '90s Hit Song 'Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka' on Nach Baliye 9
Images: Instagram
This week, Sunny Deol was one of the guests on Nach Baliye 9, alongwith his son Karan Deol. The father-son duo were on the show to promote their film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, introducing Karan and directed by Sunny. Along with Karan, his film's female lead Sahher Bambba also arrived on the show to promote their film.

Raveena Tandon is one of the judges on the show, and having Sunny, her co-star of many films, created quite a nostalgic mood on the sets. Sunny and Raveena recreated their hit song Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka, from the 1993 film Imtihaan, on stage, much to the delight of their fans. They created such a romantic mood that Karan came up from the audience and gave his father a hug.

Not only that, Sunny and Raveena also shook a leg on Jiyara Dhak Dhak Bole from the 1998 movie Salaakhen. Which turned out to be a fun session with the other judges and the show's host Maniesh Paul joining in. Sunny even picked Maniesh up on his shoulders at the end of his dance session. Catch a glimpse of it here:

Apart from Imtihan and Salaakhen, Sunny Deol and Raveena Tandon also worked together in the movies Ziddi, Insaniyat and Kshatriya. They have delivered a number of hit dance numbers together.

The trailer of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas was unveiled today. The film seems to have all the typical tropes of a love story - pretty locations, romantic songs, goons to be bashed up. In the action scenes you get a slight glimpse of Sunny in his son.

