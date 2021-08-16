Watch: Sunny Deol Recreates Iconic 'Tarikh Pe Tarikh' Dialogue from Damini

Angry man of Bollywood Sunny Deol’s ‘Tarikh Pe Tarikh’ dialogue from his close to three decade old movie Damini has achieved a legendary status and still stands fresh. Actor turned politician, Sunny Deol, delivered this iconic and memorable dialogue recently and treated his fans by recreating the old charm but with a twist to it. The actor took the reference from Rahul Dravid’s viral ‘Indiranagar Ka Gunda’ advertisement video for CRED, an online payment platform.

The actor shared a video on his official Instagram account in which he is being asked to say the Tarikh dialogue again. When he delivers it in a low voice, the person isn’t satisfied and asks sunny to recite it with more feel and emotion. However, after two attempts, the person only succeeds in annoying Sunny, who says, “Who do you think I am? Indiranagar ka gunda?” He then tears the script. Sunny captioned the video in his post and wrote, “Nahin hona mujhe viral yaar!” However, the actor has deactivated the comments section after sharing the video.

The legendary dialogue ‘Tarikh pe Tarikh’ was said in the courtroom by Sunny Deol in his 1993 movie Damini starring Rishi Kapoor and Meenakshi Seshadri in the lead roles. He played the role of a lawyer in the movie. In the scene Sunny yells this line at a judge in the courtroom.

Earlier in April of this year, former cricketer Rahul Dravid’s video went wildly viral on social media. The video was an advertisement by the ‘CRED’ in which he was seen yelling, “Indiranagar ka gunda hun main ". He announces this through the sunroof of his car. In the video, Dravid was spotted shouting at other commuters after being stuck in a traffic jam.

On the work front Sunny Deol will next be seen in R Balki’s new thriller starring Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan, Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles. The film is expected to be released in early 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here