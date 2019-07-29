Sunny Deol Rescues Woman Trapped in Kuwait, Dharmendra Posts Morale-boosting Message
Sunny Deol helped in the rescue of a 45-year-old woman , who was kept in confinement and subjected to assault In Kuwait.
File photo of newly-elected BJP MP and Bollywood actor Sunny Deol. (Image: PTI)
Sunny Deol, who is a sitting MP from Punjab's Gurdaspur, has helped in the rescue of a 45-year-old woman from Kuwait. As reported, Veena Bedi, 45, who was sold to a Pakistani man after a travel agent lured her to Kuwait on the promise of a housekeeping job of 30,000 per month, returned home on Friday. Veena was not only kept in confinement but was also subjected to assault.
Deol was notified of Veena's situation by the victim’s family during the former's visit to Kartarpur Corridor. She was brought back following the efforts of actor and Gurdaspur MP, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and two NGOs, one based in Kuwait and the other having its office in Canada, reported freepressjournal.in. Deol looked into the matter and sounded off officials of the External Affairs Ministry in New Delhi.
Deol's father Dharmendra congratulated the former after the woman was successfully rescued and brought back to India. Sharing the image of a local newspaper that featured the story, Dharmendra wrote a congratulatory message for Deol on Twitter. See his post here:
नौकरी समझ कर फ़र्ज़ निभाना, सनी बेटे .God bless you pic.twitter.com/axIJbuW7lQ— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 25, 2019
While addressing the press on the day he officially joined BJP, Deol said, "The way my father (Dharmendra) was attached with Atal Ji, today I have come to join Modi Ji. Whatever I can do for this family (BJP), I will do it...I won't talk, I will show you through my work."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro With Discounts, Zomato Gold Vouchers And More on Amazon
- Ankita Bhattacharyya Wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bengali, Gets Rs 2 Lakh and A Car
- It is The End of The Road For Instant Games on Messenger, But Finds a New Home in The Facebook App
- Virat Kohli Sings National Anthem as He Attends Pro Kabaddi 2019 in Mumbai
- Where Are My Teeth? Woman Arrested After Wearing Stolen Dentures to Meeting With Police