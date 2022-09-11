Sunny Deol Revers Dharmendra as His Foremost Idol: 'The Only Actor to Succeed in All Genres of Cinema'

Sunny Deol is all set to make a trailblazing comeback with R Balki’s directorial thriller Chup: Revenge of the Artist. The actor, who earned the image of an angry action hero with his lead roles in several blockbuster movies such as Ghayal, Jeet, Damini, Ghatak, Border and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, is ready to woo his fans with a unique role. With so many successful endeavours in his kitty, Sunny Deol attributes everything he has achieved to his father and legendary actor Dharmendra.

In an interview with the entertainment portal PinkVilla, the actor expressed his adulation for his role model. He shared, “I have got my idol at home. He is the only actor to succeed in all genres of cinema and he has never shied away from exploring different roles. Be it Satyakam, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, Pratigya, Phool Aur Phattar or Anupama – he has done it all. I wish I was an active actor in his era.”

The Gadar actor also stated that he wished he could go back to the era when Dharmendra was ruling the roost. Sunny said, “My dad used to shoot for many films in a day – from one set to the other. Imagine, how good the writer and directors were, that the actor could stick to their characters. They had no written scripts, it was just based on narrations. We have bind scripts in today’s time, but they are not close to what was done back in the day. I always keep thinking… I wish I was in that era.”

Furthermore, Sunny Deol also talked about Dharmendra’s social media presence and how the Sholay actor likes to interact with his fans on a day-to-day basis. He shared, “Yes, he is very active on social media. He enjoys himself and loves the platform. He interacts with everyone, keeps replying to the messages, keeps wishing everyone and showers blessings on people.”

While Sunny Deol is awaiting the release of Chup that is scheduled to release on September 23, the actor is also currently shooting for Baap in which stars from the 80s like Sanjay Dutt, Mithun Chakraborty, Jackie Shroff are coming together under one banner to deliver a larger-than-life high-octane action film quite similar to the The Expendables universe.

