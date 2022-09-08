Sunny Deol to Begin Shooting with Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty and Sanjay Dutt for Baap

Prominent film stars from the ’80s are coming together under one banner to deliver a larger-than-life high-octane action film quite similar to the The Expendables universe. The film that would feature Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol has been given the name ‘Baap’ and would see the four veteran stars collaborating closely with each other during a month-long schedule. The film that has already gone on the floors with Dutt, Shroff and Chakraborty would soon be joined by Sunny Deol this week.

According to a source close to the entertainment portal PinkVilla, “Sunny will start shooting for Baap from this week in Mumbai. He will be filming with Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff in a month-long schedule, and is excited about shooting with his friends. Meanwhile, there will be a few more surprise elements in the movie, which will be unveiled gradually. Their action sequences are mounted on a large scale, and will be the one to look out for.”

Jointly produced by Zee Studios and Baaghi famed director and producer Ahmed Khan, Baap would be helmed by Vivek Chauhan. Just a few months back, the stars of the film had announced their project on their respective Instagram handles and inform their fans that they the shooting the film had begun.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Jackie Shroff had shared a picture of himself with Mithun and Sanjay and wrote, “Jahan chaar yaar mil jaaye….arre chautha kidhar hain bhidu….,” as Sunny Deol was missing on the first day of shoot. Sanjay Dutt tagged Sunny Deol and reposted Jackie’s post on Instagram and wrote, “First day of shoot and @iamsunnydeol already bunking…Where are you Paaji? #BAAPofallfilms.” Sunny had responded on Instagram and said, “Tum log kaafi fit lag rahe ho. Main bhi apna dhai kilo ka haath leke aa raha hu.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jackie Shroff (@apnabhidu)

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is all set to make his comeback with R.Balki’s intriguing crime thriller Chup alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The film is expected to hit the theatres on September 23.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here