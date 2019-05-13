English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sunny Deol's Car Meets With an Accident in Gurdaspur, BJP Candidate Escapes Unhurt
Sunny Deol, BJP candidate from Gurdaspur, was on his way to a political campaign when the mishap occurred.
Sunny Deol. (Image: Twitter)
Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol escaped unhurt after his vehicle was involved in a collision with three cars in Gurdaspur on Monday, police said. The mishap occurred after one of the tyres in Deol's sports utility vehicle burst near a gurdwara in Sohal village, Gurdaspur Deputy Superintendent of Police (rural) Manjit Singh said.
A total of four vehicles collided with each other in the accident. Deol's cavalcade was going towards Fatehgarh Churian where the BJP candidate had to campaign, the DSP told PTI.
"Out of four, one vehicle belonged to a villager, rest other vehicles were part of Deol's cavalcade," he said. Nobody was hurt in the accident, he said.
After the accident, Deol resumed his journey to Fatehgarh Churian for poll campaigning. Deol is pitted against Congress candidate and sitting MP Sunil Jakhar from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha seat.
Recently, his father Dharmendra has said that he would not have allowed his son to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Gurdaspur had he known that Deol was up against Sunil Jakhar. Dharmendra said that the Congress candidate was like his son.
Sunny Deol has been in the headlines for more than one reason ever since he declared that he is joining politics. First, it was his high debt that he declared in his affidavit. Deol has a total liability of Rs 51.79 crore, including dues worth Rs 2.49 crore (with GST dues Rs 1.07 crore) to the government.
Then, on being asked about the Balakot air strikes, the Blank star admitted that he doesn't know much about the air strikes or the state of India-Pakistan relations.
