Sunny Deol's 'Gadar- Ek Prem Katha' to Re-Release Before Gadar 2? Details Inside

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 remains to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. While the makers have scheduled their ambitious sequel to release in August, the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is also set to re-release in cinema halls two months prior to Gadar 2. The partition-drama had attained the cult status after its release and it remains iconic even to this day.

The re-release of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is primarily to create a buzz among the cinegoers before the sequel arrives. An official from Zee Studios told PTI, “As a lead up to part two of ‘Gadar’, Zee Studios plan to re-release part one in digitally restored format like how ‘Avatar’ was re-released. The movie will release on the same date, which is June 15."

Adding to this, Anil Sharma expressed his excitement to re-release his films for the fans. He shared, “I am happy people are interested in (watching) ‘Gadar’. Just like how ‘Avatar’ and ‘Baahubali’ were re-released, we too will do that with ‘Gadar’. We are in the process of planning things for the re-release of the movie."

ZEE Studios had unveiled a 50 seconds montage video of upcoming films this year. The clip included brief snippets and sneak peeks of all the titles that the banner is funding. And among them is Gadar 2. In a fleeting cameo in the video, Sunny’s appearance is reminiscent of his Gadar: Ek Prem Katha avatar Tara Singh.

Interestingly, in the short video clip, he could be seen lifting a cartwheel to seemingly attack goons. This immediately brings to mind his well-known debut movie scene where he uproots a water pump to escape a vicious mob. In fact, that scenario is synonymous with Gadar, and over the years, there have been many parodies of it.

Gadar 2, the upcoming sequel to the 2001 film, is said to continue the story of Tara Singh, his wife Sakeena (Ameesha Patel), and son Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma). In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife. The team completed the final schedule in December 2022. According to reports, the film was shot in Himachal Pradesh, Indore, and Lucknow. It will be fascinating to see how the story progresses in the sequel. Gadar 2 will be directed by Anil Sharma and is expected to be released in the first half of 2023.

