Sunny Deol’s Picture As Tara Singh From Sets of Gadar 2 is Viral

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s 2001 romantic period drama Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is one of the most iconic Bollywood films. In December 2021, director Anil Sharma kickstarted the production of the film’s second instalment. And fans have been eagerly awaiting the film to hit the theatres ever since. Time and again, pictures and videos from the sets of the upcoming film keep surfacing on social media. Now, yet another picture of Sunny Deol as Tara Singh from the set of Gadar 2 recently went viral on the internet.

In the snap, the actor can be seen in his character’s avatar, donning a black Patiala kurta set and a dark green turban. Sunny appeared to be greeting someone outside the frame by joining his hands while the crew behind him seemed to be getting the shot ready. A fan page of Sunny Deol shared the picture on Instagram and captioned it, “Tara Singh is back.”

Director Anil Sharma also often shares sneak peeks from the sets of Gadar 2 on Instagram. In a photo posted in December, last year, the crew is seen gearing up for the shoot in the early hours of the day. “It’s 4.42 am… enjoying Gadar 2… shoot… Thand ke mausam mein shoot ka anand hi kuch aur hai… (The joy to film in winter is different),” read the caption of Anil’s post

Even the first look of Gadar 2 was recently unveiled by the makers, and it reminded the internet of the iconic handpump scene from the original film. The 50-second montage video of the upcoming films’ lineup was unveiled by ZEE Studios. In the brief clips, Sunny Deol’s character is seen lifting a cartwheel to seemingly attack goons.

Gadar 2, the sequel to the 2001 film, is said to continue the story of Tara Singh, his wife Sakeena, played by Ameesha Patel, and their son Jeete, essayed by Utkarsh Sharma. In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife. It is said that the team completed the film’s final schedule in December 2022. According to reports, the film has been shot in Himachal Pradesh, Indore, and Lucknow. The makers have kept the storyline of the sequel under wraps as of yet.

Gadar 2 is expected to release in the first half of 2023.

