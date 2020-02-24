Sunny Hindustani from Bathinda Wins Indian Idol 11, Takes Home Rs 25 Lakh as Prize Money

Sunny Hindustani, a youngster from Bathinda in Punjab, won the Indian Idol 11 trophy. Along with the winning trophy, the talented singer also received Rs 25 lakh cash prize, a car and a contract to sing for T-Series.

Sunny Hindustani defeated four other finalists including Ankona Mukherjee, Adriz Ghosh, Ridham Kalyan and Rohit Raut.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Neena Gupta, who are basking at the success of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released on Friday were the special guests for the Indian Idol 11 finale. Both the actors praised Sunny Hindustani, who won everyone’s heart with his medley of songs including Mere Rashke Qamar, Bhar Do Jholi Meri and Halka Halka Suroor.

After winning the Indian Idol 11 trophy, Sunny said he is has fulfilled the dream which he saw when he came in the reality show. He thanked his mother and Indian Idol show for changing his life.

“I had not thought of getting through the first round, leave alone winning the competition. I have come a long way and can’t believe that the journey has just started. From getting the opportunity to sing on such a big platform to winning the show is like all my dreams come true," a report by The Indian Express quoted Indian Idol 11 winner Sunny Hindustani as saying.

He added, "I can’t believe that the whole of India heard my voice and voted for me wholeheartedly to make me Desh ki Awaaz”.

Rohit Raut was the first runner-up, while Ankona Mukherjee was the second runner-up of Indian Idol 11. They both received Rs 5 lakh each. Ridham Kalyan and Adriz Ghosh, who were fourth and fifth on the reality show, were awarded Rs 3 lakh.

