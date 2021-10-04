Sunny Kaushal Defends Radhika Madan's Outfit Choice, Says 'She Was Looking Absolutely Stunning'

Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal are currently making headlines for their recently released film Shiddat, however, the actress has been receiving a lot of flak recently due to her choice of clothing. She was trolled by netizens for the outfit she chose for the film’s promotion last month, but she is unbothered by the criticism. Radhika wore a black bralette with boot cut pants. Her co-actor Sunny, too, had her back by complimenting her.

Talking to Hindustan Times, she said, “I don’t know, sabka apna opinion hai (everyone has their own opinion). Main yeh bhi nahi keh sakti (I cannot say), ‘You are wrong’. Their opinion. Mujhe achcha laga, maine pehen liya, photos bhi post kar di. Comments padhne ke baad bhi (I liked it, so I wore it and shared photos, even after reading the comments).” She added, “Mereko kuch itna hota nahi hai (I don’t get too affected), to be honest.”

Sunny then jumped in to add, “She was looking absolutely stunning, man. You remember you were getting into the lift to go down and I was inside the lift and I was like, ‘Whoa, wow!’ You know, Radhika has this beautiful trait - she is so self-assured about these things. I think even if something affects her, she probably just does this (gestures dodging a bullet), which is so beautiful," he said.

In an earlier interview with News18, Radhika had said she doesn’t pay heed to any of the trolls. “I remember putting the photographs on my social media in the evening and the next morning I saw all the messages but honestly, I wasn’t bothered about what the trolls have to comment. I love what I was wearing and if someone did not like it, it is their opinion. It is my body and if I feel confident, I will wear whatever I like. Nobody can tell me what to wear, how I look, whether I’m pretty or not. I know how I look and I believe in it," she elaborates.

