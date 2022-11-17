Actor Sunny Kaushal’s impish sense of humour is not a secret, especially to his one million followers on social media. Be it his Instagram handle that goes by the name ‘sunsunnykhez’ or his banter with sister-in-law and actor Katrina Kaif, netizens have always been impressed with his happy-go-lucky nature. While it might seem that Sunny and Katrina share a quintessential devar-bhabhi relationship where they leave no opportunity to pull each other’s legs, we have learnt that the duo bonds over something more profound.

In an exclusive interaction with News18, the actor reveals that Katrina is a rather spiritual person and is it this nature of hers that resonates with him as well. He says, “She’s a deeply spiritual person. She loves about talking about spirituality and so do I. So, we’ve some very interesting conversations.”

He further shares that speaking to her about it has helped him look at life quite differently and he thanks her for the same. “Since the time I started talking to her about all these things, I’ve gained a different perspective on them. But on the other hand, I also love having a fun banter with her,” he adds.

On a related note, Katrina married Sunny’s elder brother and actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9 last year in Rajasthan in a closed-door but lavish ceremony. Ask him if he feels the pressure of marriage now and Sunny candidly tells us, “I don’t think so. I had told my parents long back to not look at me as though I’m the next in line (laughs). I’ve a lot of time before that.”

While Sunny has never confirmed his relationship status, speculations have been rife that he is reportedly dating actor Sharvari Wagh of Bunty Aur Babli 2 (2021) fame. The duo had earlier shared screen space in filmmaker Kabir Khan’s web show The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye (2020). A while back, she had joined the Kaifs, the Kaushals and their friends to Maldives where Katrina rung in her 39th birthday.

But despite the rumours, Sunny remains unfazed. Talking about it, he says, “It doesn’t bother me when my personal life makes headlines. It doesn’t hamper our equation at all because we understand that at the end of the day, these are just news headlines. It would be stupid of us to make it a reality and take it very seriously.”

And when asked about Sharvari, he maintains, “Sharvari is very level-headed. She has different sides to her, but she always keeps her head on her shoulder. She likes to weigh out the pros and cons when it comes to approaching any situation.”

On the work front, the actor was recently seen in Mili, the Hindi remake of the Malayalam survival thriller Helen (2019), where he starred opposite actor Janhvi Kapoor. Belonging to a family where most members belong to show business, it is obvious to discuss and dissect films and performances. But Sunny says that Vicky is his ‘biggest cheerleader’.

The Shiddat actor elaborates, “He doesn’t get into the things that I could’ve worked on so as to better my performance. He’s just happy with what he has seen. He’s mostly like, ‘Superb hai! Mujhe toh bahot sahi laga.’ He’s definitely less critical about me.”

So, how would be describe his equation with Vicky? “We don’t share that kind of an equation where he’s the elder brother trying to spoil me. We’re more like friends. In fact, Vicky and I used to wear similar clothes as children. Ek jaise kurte silte the hum,” Sunny divulges with a laugh. ​

