Sunny Kaushal Goes Full Monty for a Crucial Scene in Upcoming Film Shiddat

From Ranbir Kapoor’s famous towel dropping scene in Saawariya to John Abraham’s torture scene in New York, and even Aamir Khan’s poster from PK, many Bollywood actors have gone full monty for their characters. And the latest actor to join the fray is Sunny Kaushal, who has bared it all in his upcoming film Shiddat.

In a crucial sequence, the actor was required to shed his clothes and he agreed to it. Talking to News18.com, Kaushal says, “I have almost gone full monty in Shiddat. My character has no inhibitions or ego to express himself. I remember the day when we were going to shoot the scene when it struck us that we were going to do it. It is a normal body shot and it is only for a split second when you can see that I am naked. The scene isn’t added for the sake of it. There is a meaning behind it to showcase the character build-up in the film."

The film, which also features Radhika Madan, talks about true love and how far one can go to achieve it. Defining what love means to him, Kaushal says, “Love never changes, it is the people around it who change and evolve. True love does exist but you just need that kind of a person to understand it. In today’s world we are always looking for instant gratification. Today everything is on our phone and relationships are decided on right swipes. It has become very fickle and this is for the majority of people. We have tried to show that true love still exists in the film. Shiddat is not your cliché rom-com, it is real and relatable."

Without a godfather and despite the obvious comparison to brother Vicky Kaushal, the actor has managed to stand apart with his performances. With Shiddat and Hurdaang coming up, he says that he is in a very happy space. “For the last one and half years, we have all gone through a lot of uncertainty. We all got a lot of time to introspect and I am really happy, I could do it too. I am very comfortable in my space. And I am aware of the kind of work that is coming my way," Sunny says.

Ask him about the sibling rivalry and the actor says, “There is no sibling rivalry between Vicky and me. We have our own individual journeys. In fact it is all love between us. Our father (Sham Kaushal) has been in the industry for so many years and we both go to him for advice. There are times when I discuss things with Vicky and sometimes he does it with me. But in the end, it’s our own final decision."​

