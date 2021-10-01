Sunny Kaushal in Love with His 'The Forgotten Army' Costar Sharvari Wagh: Report

Vicky Kaushal’s brother, Sunny Kaushal’s latest film, Shiddat premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on October 1. He started his Bollywood journey in 2016 with Sunshine Music Tours and Travels. Shiddat also features Radhika Madan, Diana Penty and Mohit Raina in important roles. The romantic-drama is helmed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films Production.

While Sunny’s professional life is becoming exciting with new projects, it seems his personal life is also getting interesting, simultaneously. As per a report in India Today, Sunny is in a relationship with his The Forgotten Army co-star, Sharvari Wagh. Sunny and Sharvari met for the first time on the sets of the Amazon Prime Video’s web series. She made her acting debut in the Kabir Khan directorial. Recently, Sharvari was also spotted by the paparazzi at the screening of Shiddat held in Mumbai, recently.

In an interview with Indian Express, Sunny opened up about his character in Shiddat. “I had to prepare in a way for Shiddat that I had never done before. It was internal for me. I had to think the way people think today because my character in the film is street-smart, and cool and yet a simple guy at heart,” the actor was quoted as saying.

Sunny also expressed his feelings on being compared to his elder brother, Vicky. He said since both of them had their own journeys, he takes it positively. He also spoke highly of his brother saying what Vicky has achieved is great. Since his first film, Masaan in 2015, Vicky has become a star. Comparisons don’t matter to the younger Kaushal because he strongly feels that his goal is only his. Finally, he said that it only makes him proud to be compared to Vicky.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.