Sunny Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh Spotted at Dinner Date for First Time Amid Romance Rumours

Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh’s dating rumours often grab the headlines. The two met each other for the first time on the sets of Kabir Khan’s ‘The Forgotten Army’ and reportedly hit it off instantly.

Amid their romance rumours, the duo was spotted at a dinner date for the first time. Sharvari, who was also part of Sunny’s brother, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding with Katrina Kaif in Rajasthan, looked gorgeous in a black polka dot knee-length dress. She kept her hair open and teamed her outfit with white sneakers. While Sunny looked handsome in a white t-shirt and blue denim. The duo, who usually never poses together, was rather all smile as they got clicked together by the photographers.

Earlier this year, Sunny penned an appreciation post for Sharvari when she bagged an award at IIFA. Sunny had shared a picture of his rumoured girlfriend on his Instagram Stories, wherein she was seen receiving the award at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards.

While sharing the picture Sunny wrote, “Couldn’t be prouder Sharu. You deserve this and so so so much more. Congratulations Sharvari. Big tight hug.” Sunny also added a heart emoji and a ‘Yaas Gurl’ sticker alongside his adorable caption.

Interestingly, Sharvari has always maintained that Sunny is her good friend and nothing else. Sharvari made her acting debut with the Amazon Prime Video Series, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye, which had Sunny Kaushal in the lead role.

Sharvari Wagh won the Star Debut of the Year – Female award at IIFA 2022 for her role in Bunty Aur Babli 2. The crime comedy also starred Siddhant Chaturvedi, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.

On the work front, Sharvari Wagh will be seen in Maharaja, which is being directed by the debutant filmmaker, Siddharth P Malhotra.

