Sunny Kaushal Talks About Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Marriage, Says His Bond With His Brother Hasn't Changed

Bollywood actor Sunny Kaushal who will soon be seen in the upcoming film Hurdang opened up about his bond with his actor-brother Vicky Kaushal after his wedding to actress Katrina Kaif and about welcoming his sister-in-law to their house. The extravagant VicKat wedding was held in Rajasthan in December last year. In a conversation with CNN News18, the actor says even though Vicky has shifted to another house after his marriage, it doesn’t feel that way.

He said that his bond with Vicky is the same as they are constantly in touch with each other. “It does not feel like he has shifted because we are so much in touch anyway. So, nothing has changed," he said. However, he said that he misses him.

Talking about their grand wedding, the actor added that in our country, when people get married, it is not a small feat. It is like conquering Mount Everest. He shared that he was just there for them, playing the role of a younger brother.

Sunny also revealed what kind of conversations the three of them have when together. “At the end of the day, you are sitting, and it’s like two humans talking. It’s just normal conversations, day-to-day life. There’s nothing special that is going on," he said.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were quite successful in hiding their dating life from fans and media with the support of their family members. Time and again, Sunny Kaushal had denied their relationship and tagged it as rumours and speculations. But now, after the couple got married, Sunny does not shy away from praising his sister-in-law in public.

