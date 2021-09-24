Sunny Leone Aces Beachwear During Maldives Trip and These Stunning Pics are Proof

Sunny Leone, India's well-known actress and model, is recognised for her sparkling beauty and hot-chic outfits that always generate a stir among her admirers. We were just getting over her Maldives pictures when the actress shared another video of herself being all adorable on the beach.

We're in awe of her beaming smile as she wears a peach bikini paired with a pink floral cover-up. She completed her beach look with a hat and some cool shades. Sunny seems to be enjoying the view of the beautiful blue Indian Ocean while riding on the motorboat in the video. We couldn’t help but go gaga over her flying kiss. The three emojis in her caption aptly describe her vacation- Bikini, sea and flora.

Sunny, who has carved herself a place in the entertainment business, has been posting photos from her island trip. Bikini-clad Sunny is just a beach baby, as seen by her appearance in colourful beachwear. The stunning actor recently uploaded another photo of herself in a blue-striped bikini, captioning it "just another day in paradise." Fans and followers couldn't take their eyes off the shot, as they swamped the comments section with love and flame emojis.

Sunny, who has finished filming for 'Shero,' is spending quality time with her family. She had previously posted a photo of herself standing on the beach in a wine one-shoulder cutout monokini. "No filter required here!!" she wrote.

The actress sees the Maldives as "heaven on earth." That is not what we are saying. She wrote it herself in one of her postings, and we can see that the actress blends well. Her caption was as follows: "Hello and welcome to heaven. There will be no riff-raff. Except for me. It's time to celebrate life and have a party." The life Indeed a party for Sunny it seems.

The diva can currently be seen on the MTV reality show Splitsvilla. The actor is co-hosting the show's 13th season alongside Rannvijay Singha. Earlier this year, the duo and the crew shot the new season in Kerala, with a bio-bubble built for the team.

